Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor to have no-holds-barred chat in promotional video for upcoming biopic

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, will hit the screens in June this year. The makers are currently busy with some key post production work and have already started to chalk out the plans for promotional activities.

The Indian Express reports that Hirani is preparing for a special promotional video. The idea is to get the audience into a zone where they will know about Dutt a bit more closely through this candid conversation. This will help set the tempo of the film.

Hirani wants Ranbir to feature in a special video with Sanjay Dutt to talk about the latter's eventful life and films. The main focus of this promotional video will be to portray another side of Sanjay Dutt. The video will be shot next month and the dates have been finalised.

Apart from Ranbir, the much talked about biopic’s star cast also includes Paresh Rawal (as Sunil Dutt), Manisha Koirala (as Nargis) , Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Karishma Tanna. The film is co-produced by Vidu Vinod Chopra and Hirani, the successful collaboration that has given hits like 3 Idiots, PK and Dutt's Munna Bhai franchise. It is slated to release on 29 June.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 14:01 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 14:01 PM