Sanjay Dutt confirms opting out of Omung Kumar's The Good Maharaja; Is legal hurdle to blame?

Sanjay Dutt has confirmed that he has opted out of Omung Kumar’s period drama The Good Maharaja, in which he was signed to play Maharaja Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, ruler of Nawanagar during the British rule.

Mumbai Mirror quotes the actor’s spokesperson as saying, “Sanjay Dutt is not doing The Good Maharaja with Omung Kumar.”

The Good Maharaja is a biopic on the life and works of Maharaja Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji. The makers of the film had even launched the official poster recently.

But the project was dragged into legal trouble recently. The legal heirs of the Mahraja sent a legal notice to the makers for not asking their permission before the announcement of the film.

Dutt and Omung recently worked together on the former’s comeback venture Bhoomi, which did not enjoy much success at the box office. Subsequently, Dutt also walked out of Kumar's production Malang. Dutt is currently busy shooting for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 which has already wrapped up its first schedule in Jaisalmer.

Dutt will also be focused on his home production, a remake of the Malayalam film Prasthanam. It will go on floors next March. Before that, he will start shooting for Torbaz in which he plays an army officer.

Apart from these projects, Dutt will also be seen in Sadak 2. Producer Mukesh Bhatt believes at this stage of his career, Sadak 2 would be the perfect project for Dutt’s comeback. The Indian Express quotes him as saying, “Sadak 2 is the story of the same man but 25 years later. The reason I think this should’ve been his comeback film is that Sadak was a cult film and Sanjay became a superstar after this film. The script is almost ready and we plan to roll by end of this year or early next year."