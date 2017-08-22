Salman supports Judwaa 2, Jacqueline-Sidharth's Mumbai madness: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Salman Khan supports Judwaa 2

Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2 . https://t.co/QHYYmFGWOH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 21, 2017

Salman Khan took to various social media platforms to express his support for the upcoming Varun Dhawan-Taapsee Pannu-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Judwaa 2. Considered to be a reboot of Salman's original Judwaa also starring Karishma Kapoor and Rambha, the movie is all set to release on 29 September and the trailer was launched in Mumbai recently.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's Mumbai madness

#AGentleman on Mumbai roads ! @jacquelinef143 releasing 25h Aug ! A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to the streets of Mumbai while promoting their upcoming film A Gentleman, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, slated for release on 25 August. The two actors posed next to what was presumably CST station in South Bombay. Jacqueline and Sidharth seem to be having a ball!

Manish Malhotra parties with Shah Rukh and Gauri

#FunTimes with #TheOneAndOnly @iamsrk and the gorgeous girls @gaurikhan and @anudewan5 A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Aug 21, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Manish Malhotra recently wrapped up his closing show at the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 and went on to have a star studded after-party which also saw the designer's dear friends Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan in attendance. Manish took to Instagram to share pictures of his fun night with the hashtag #FunNight. With the Khan's partying it up, we're sure it was a fun night indeed!

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor hug it out

Fun day at work 💕#sistersforever👭#loveyou A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Awesome day shooting with the sis 🙌🏼💜#somethingspecial#comingsoon🔛🔜#brandshoot A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Karishma Kapoor shared a video of herself and sister Kareena Kapoor as both the actors hug it out while shooting for a an upcoming brand. Karishma's previous picture gave left us in suspense as she hinted at good things to come, and then the uber cute video of the two sisters was just about all that we could handle.

It's a wrap for Arshad Warsi and his Golmaal 4 team

AND ITS A WRAP... 4th time around & the ride keeps getting crazier & crazier... pic.twitter.com/gqGyDQXwYy — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) August 21, 2017

Arshad Warsi tweeted that the shooting for Golmaal 4 has finally wrapped up, and shared a fun-filled picture with co-star Tusshar Kapoor and the cast and crew of the film. All the members of the photograph seem to be rejoicing at the end of what was sure to be a grueling shooting schedule.