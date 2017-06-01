Salman Khan's weird food fetish, Priyanka Chopra laughs at trolls: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

This edition of the Social Media Stalkers Guide has Farah Khan sharing a hilarious picture from her, SRK and Karan Johars hay days which is so bad, its almost good. Salman Khan eats the threads of his jeans (yep, that happened) and Priyanka Chopra gives her haters a piece of her mind!

So much stalking, such little time.

Farah Khan throws it back with SRK, Karan Johar

#80sparty #blastfromthepast @iamsrk looking rather embarrassed at my antics with @karanjohar circa 2000! A post shared by @farahkhankunder on May 29, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Farah Khan Kunder throws it wayyy back with this #80's party picture circa 2000. We see a glaringly pink Farah with KJo sporting a studded hairband, and Shah Rukh Khan wearing an extremely questionable shirt as the three give us major BFF goals.

All India Bakchod trolls Salman Khan

All India Bakchod shared this hilarious video of Salman Khan during the promotions of Tubelight, on their official Facebook page with the title — 'When you're hungry af but your only option is mess food'. The video sees a very bored looking Khan eating his jeans. Yep, you read that right. He eats the thread of his jeans. Twice. That will be all on this topic folks.

Priyanka Chopra claps back at haters

Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra shared this cheeky photo with her mother Madhu Chopra as a clap back to all the people that were criticising her for 'showing her legs' during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin. Chopra captioned the photo 'Legs for days' as she let the haters know that she wasn't fazed by them.

Akshay Kumar packs up for his holiday

All zipped and packed up 😎 #HolidayTime A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on May 31, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share this adorable video of himself wearing a black hoodie that zips up all the way to the top. Hashtagging the photo with the caption #HolidayTime, the star not-so-subtly let his followers know that he would heading out for his vacation. Kumar's upcoming movie Toilet Ek Prem Katha is all set to release on 11 August.

#Throwback — Jr Bachchan visits Sr Bachchan at the hospital

Abhishek Bachchan put up this precious black and white picture on Instagram with the hashtag #throwbackthursday and then went on to explain the conditions under which the snapshot was clicked. Circa 1985, Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised with Mysthenia Gravis, and the photo shows the Bachchan clan (Shweta, Abhishek and a bevy of cousins) by Sr Bachchan's bedside. The children were apparently told that they were being taken out for a fun outing. Abhishek went on to reminisce the innocence of childhood in his nostalgia inducing caption.