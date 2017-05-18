Salman Khan's Tubelight becomes first Bollywood film to have a character emoji

Mumba: Salman Khan's upcoming film Tubelight has become Bollywood's first film ever to have its personal character emoji.

Director Kabir Khan took to Twitter to share the news with fans and followers.

"Happy to announce that Tubelight becomes the first Bollywood film with its own character emoji #TubelightKiEid! @BeingSalmanKhan @TwitterIndia," wrote Kabir.

Happy to announce tht Tubelight becms the FIRST Bollywood film with its own character emoji #TubelightKiEid! @BeingSalmanKhan@TwitterIndia — Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) May 16, 2017

Salman retweeted the filmmaker and wrote back, "@kabirkhankk Twitter ko full light kar dega ab yeh (This will light up Twitter now) #TubelightKiEid emoji! @TubelightKiEid @amarbutala @TwitterIndia."

The emoji appears when the users tweet with #TubelightKiEid, which is a mini caricature of Salman standing in attention and saluting with his brown shoes hanging around his neck.

The film, which is based on the backdrop of Indo-Sino War, also stars Sohail Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.

Tubelight is set for Eid release this year.