Salman Khan's cameo in Judwaa 2 to be a double role in the climax sequence?

EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 31 2017 15:46:49 IST

In a previous report, Firstpost had reported that Salman Khan will appear in a double-role cameo in the upcoming David Dhawan movie Judwaa 2 starring his son Varun Dhawan.

Salman Khan. IBNLive

According to Mid-day's report, Salman will appear as both his twin avatars from the prequel — Raja and Prem — who have aged by 20 years. There are speculations that the Salman twins will come face-to-face with the Varun twins in the climax scene of the new film.

The newspaper further reports that the Judwaa 2 team has wrapped up the London shoot and the final part of the schedule will be in Mumbai next month. Salman Khan will reportedly join them for a few hours and finish his scenes.

Judwaa was a 1997 blockbuster comedy that won the hearts of numerous comedy fans of Salman-David Dhawan combo. With songs like 'Oonchi Hai Building' and 'Tan Tana Tan', Judwaa was a money-spinner at the box-office.  The new film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading ladies, apart from Varun Dhawan as the male protagonist.

 

 


