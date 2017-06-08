Salman Khan's Bodyguard 2: Six years after being announced, news on sequel has petered out

Salman Khan's Bodyguard (2011) was a resounding success (grossing around Rs 150 crore) at the time of its release, and the film's producer Atul Agnihotri has announced a sequel soon thereafter.

Directed by Siddique, and also starring Kareena Kapoor, Bodyguard 2 had Salman fans eagerly anticipating its release.

However, after six years of conjecture wherein it was believed that the script was in the process of being completed and the movie was to subsequently be shot, what followed was almost complete radio silence. It is now believed that Bodyguard 2 has in fact, been shelved. Agnihotri has dropped the idea of making Bodyguard 2 with Khan, reports The New Indian Express.

Instead of Bodyguard 2, Agnihotri reportedly wants to make a Hindi remake of a Korean blockbuster film called Ode To My Father with Khan.

No official statement has been made by the makers of Bodyguard to confirm the news, however Salman fans needn't despair as 2017 is choc-a-bloc with Khan's releases.

With Tubelight scheduled to premier in theatres over the upcoming Eid weekend, and Tiger Zinda Hai starring Katrina Kaif releasing on 23 December 2017 — Khan has enough on his plate for this year.

Khan is ready to dominate on the small screen too, having renewed his contract as the host for Bigg Boss' season 11, as was confirmed by the Color's CEO Raj Nayak recently via Twitter.

This season will also follow the format of the previous season, with auditions being open to the common man to participate in the reality show.

There is also conjecture that Khan might return to our small screens as the host of the popular game show Dus Ka Dum — a show that he has hosted in the past. However speculation is rife that due to the actor charging an exorbitant fee, Akshay Kumar has been approached to host the show instead.

Either way, it seems like 2017 is Khan's year whether or not Bodyguard 2 sees the light of the day.