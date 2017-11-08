Salman Khan to shoot for Dabangg 3, Bharat simultaneously after completing Race 3

It is going to be a very busy year for Salman Khan as the actor will simultaneously work on two big projects — his brother Arbaaz Khan's production Dabangg 3 and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri's production Bharat, after he completes shooting for Remo D'Souza's action thriller Race 3.

Mumbai Mirror reports that both films are to go on floors almost around the same time in the coming months. And Salman will be shooting concurrently for both the movies.

The same report states that Arbaaz and Salman recently met director Prabhu Deva at their Bandra office to discuss the schedule of Dabangg 3.

The first ever installment of Dabangg had hit the screens in 2010 which also launched Sonakshi Sinha as an actress. Since the first part, Arbaaz and Sonakshi have been integral parts of Dabangg and in the third installment too, both the actors will be seen in pivotal roles.

Dabangg 3 will portray the story of how Chulbul Pandey became the personality he is. The film will also have several flashback scenes looking at the central character's back story.