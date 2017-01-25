Salman Khan's black buck poaching case deferred till 27 January by Jodhpur court

It was just last week when actor Salman Khan was acquitted in the Arms Act case by a Jodhpur court due to lack of evidence. The actor, along with his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Saif Ali Khan were summoned by the same court on 25 January to give statements for another case, associated with the blackbuck poaching episode that happened back in 19998 during the shooting of filmmaker Sooraj Barjataya's family drama in Rajasthan.

Now, News 18 reports that Salman might not appear before the court today. The reason behind him not showing up remains unknown yet.

Now, in an update, the Jodhpur court has deferred the hearing till 27 January. Now, the five actors, including, Salman will have to appear before the court on Friday to record their statements in the blackbuck poaching case.

It was alleged that the five actors, in a gypsy driven by Salman, had shot two black bucks in Kankani village in Rajasthan on 1 October, 1998. Another case was registered against Salman for using a gun with an expired license to shoot the two black bucks. However, he was acquitted in the aforementioned Arms Act case by the same Jodhpur court last week.

Out of six of the court cases that he was involved in, Salman has been acquitted in four of them while the verdict of the other two are pending. To make matters worse, appeals against three of those acquittals have been filed in higher courts. Clearly, the actors' legal troubles are far from over.

The next chapter in his history of tussles with the judiciary is now scheduled for 27 January as Salman and the other actors heave a short-lived sigh of relief.