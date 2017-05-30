Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to reunite for Karan Johar's Raat Baaki post Tiger Zinda Hai?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Tiger Zinda Haiin the UAE. But besides this Christmas release, they may also be seen in a romantic musical titled Raat Baaki produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

India Today reports that Johar is currently reworking the script as per Salman's larger than life persona. Thus, the film is in its pre-production phase. Initially, the film was scheduled to star Pakistani actor Fawad Khan opposite Kaif. Johar shared a great working relationship with Fawad as the latter starred in the filmmaker's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and his production, Shakun Batra's family drama Kapoor & Sons, two films that released last year.

However, following the Uri attack in September last year, Johar received a lot of backlash for casting a Pakistani actor in his films. Consequently, Raat Baaki got stalled. But now reports suggest that Johar is considering to cast Salman in Fawad's role.

Johar has not only collaborated with Salman in his directorial debut, the 1998 romantic comedy Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but also recently joined hands with him for a joint production, starring Akshay Kumar, slated to go on floors next year.

Similarly, Kaif also recently joined the Dharma bandwagon when she was roped in Johar's production from last year, Nitya Mehra's romantic comedy Baar Baar Dekho. She event went for Johar's world tour immediately after the release of the film that bombed at the box office.

Now, Filmfare reports that though Johar's next directorial will star Kaif's former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, he is considering casting Kaif opposite another former boyfriend Salman in Raat Baaki. This will be their fifth pairing after the Tiger franchise, David Dhawan's 2005 romantic comedy Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Subhash Ghai's 2008 romantic musical Yuvvraaj.