Salman Khan inaugurates a driving school in Dubai, and the irony is not lost on Twitterati

Salman Khan inaugurated a driving school. Thankfully for us, the joke doesn't end there.

The star was recently in Dubai to inaugurate the opening of the latest branch of the Delhasa Driving Center. An avid car enthusiast, Khan was accused in a hit-and-run case in 2002 where a man sleeping on a footpath in Mumbai died as a result of being run over by his car.

In a verdict delivered in 2015, he was acquitted of these charges, and the court set aside his five-year imprisonment. But social media does not forget or forgive.

As the news of the driving school emerged, people on Twitter were quick to start imagining the other seemingly impossible/strange/outlandish things that could come true. Jokes were also made about the 1998 case of poaching he was accused in, where once again, he was acquitted of charges in 2016.

Daily dose of irony for the day. #SalmanKhan launches a driving school in Dubai. Black buck conservation next? — Arunoday Mukharji (@ArunodayM) September 7, 2017

Rahul Gandhi is giving a speech on AI Salman Khan inaugurating driving school. Waiting for kim jong un to speak about democracy. — IBN battuta (@theesmaarkhan) September 6, 2017

#SalmanKhan to inaugurate a driving school in Dubai.

He will also train drivers on how to handle Hit and Run cases. — Sameer Ranjan Bakshi (@BekaarNews) September 6, 2017

Up next : Gurmeet Ram Rahim to inaugurate women's safety centre. pic.twitter.com/MXjg83Mi6s — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 6, 2017

Will his Driving school serve Drinks or should the students carry their own? — Verry Human (@HumanVerry) September 7, 2017

If Chetan Bhagat can write books, I can also open a driving school. - Salman Bhai's thoughts #SalmanKhan — crazyreader_pearl (@pearl_cr) September 6, 2017

Since #SalmanKhan is launching a driving school in Dubai, here's an anti-smoking advertisement. pic.twitter.com/XAgxyP0dDw — Aaqib Raza Khan (@aaqibrk) September 7, 2017

Salman Khan inaugurated a driving centre in Dubai. That driving school will specifically teach, "how to drive a car over homeless people" 😂 — Ritesh (@IamRitzV) September 7, 2017

Avoid traveling by road in #Dubai, salman khan inaugurated driving school there. — Pradeep Shrivastava (@authorpradeeps) September 7, 2017

By this logic, people following Salman Khan on twitter shld not be issued Driving Licence? — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) September 8, 2017

Rahul will speak on Artificial intelligence ,Salman khan will inaugurate a Driving centre in dubai. End of the planet is near. — TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) September 6, 2017

Just heard that Salman Khan launched a driving school in Dubai! Oh the irony! Next shall be a hunting school! — Sinha (@heysristi) September 7, 2017

Salman Khan Launches a “Driving Centre” in Dubai.

Everyone passing out from the centre will be given a “DRIVER”, just in case.#WTF — Shubham Shankhdhar (@ShivaSnkdhr) September 8, 2017

Salman Khan inaugrated a driving school?? It's like Ram Rahim inaugrating Naari niketan. — Esha Mittal (@esha24mittal) September 7, 2017

Salman Khan inaugurates driving school. Nihalani makes an adult film. Rahul Gandhi will talk on AI. We're living in a bizarro world. — Mahendra Palsule (@Palsule) September 8, 2017

People started coming up with alternate career options for other celebrities.

Ajay Devgan and Sunny Deol to jointly open dance school. — Jyoti Naik (@jyotinaik86) September 6, 2017

Tushar Kapoor & Uday chopra to open acting school jointly . — pundook🔫🔫 (@subodhpahalajan) September 6, 2017

Up next: karan johar to inaugurate nepotism free centre — SatyaJit (@bongali_lorka) September 6, 2017

