Salman Khan inaugurates a driving school in Dubai, and the irony is not lost on Twitterati

EntertainmentFP StaffSep, 08 2017 12:43:26 IST

Salman Khan inaugurated a driving school. Thankfully for us, the joke doesn't end there.

The star was recently in Dubai to inaugurate the opening of the latest branch of the Delhasa Driving Center. An avid car enthusiast, Khan was accused in a hit-and-run case in 2002 where a man sleeping on a footpath in Mumbai died as a result of being run over by his car.

In a verdict delivered in 2015, he was acquitted of these charges, and the court set aside his five-year imprisonment. But social media does not forget or forgive.

Salman Khan. Image from PTI

As the news of the driving school emerged, people on Twitter were quick to start imagining the other seemingly impossible/strange/outlandish things that could come true. Jokes were also made about the 1998 case of poaching he was accused in, where once again, he was acquitted of charges in 2016.

People started coming up with alternate career options for other celebrities.

Published Date: Sep 08, 2017 11:51 am | Updated Date: Sep 08, 2017 12:43 pm


