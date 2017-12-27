Salman Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat to now be co-produced by T-Series, Atul Agnihotri

In a recent announcement to the media, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar's T-series declared that they will join hands to produce Bharat, Salman's next big project — an adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father.

As Salman celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, there are only good news and surprises in store for him. After Tiger Zinda Hai scored one of the biggest openings of the year, Salman's credibility and capability in pulling the audience to the theates has been reestablished.

Bharat will again have Salman working under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar, the man who has churned out two other big hits with the actor in Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

On the collaboration, Bhushan told Bombay Times, "We have had a long-standing association with Salman Khan from the time we acquired the music of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998). We produced his two other films Lucky: No Time For Love (2005) and Ready (2011), both of which were successful collaborations. Atul and I gel well so we decided to join hands on Bharat, a human drama that is bound to strike a chord with the audience."

“In life, you just click with some people. Bhushan and I have interacted many times in the past. His sensibility for content matched with ours. So, having his company on board with us for Bharat was a very smooth and organic process," said Atul Agnihotri, to the same publication.

Bharat is slated to release on Eid, 2019.