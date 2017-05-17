Salman-Katrina's poolside selfie; Baba Ramdev's Nach Baliye moves: Social Media Stalker's Guide

Editor's note: What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about-... well, whatever it is Kanye West rants about. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Deepika Padukone posts pictures from the French Riviera

#Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

lunch the day before!😝 #Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

room with a view... #Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2017 at 3:18am PDT

Deepika Padukone, who has reached the French Riviera for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, shared multiple pictures from the venue, including the view from the airplane, from her room and the food that she is gorging on among others.

Baba Ramdev as guest judge on Nach Baliye

Thank you Swamiji for making this episode so lively!!! The #NachBaliye8 family enjoyed having you with us 🙏🏼😊 https://t.co/wtHx9C0aNx — Sonakshi (@sonakshisinha) May 16, 2017

Yoga guru and entrepreneur Baba Ramdev made a rare appearance on a reality show when he joined the judges of Nach Baliye 6, actor Sonakshi Sinha, filmmaker Mohit Suri and choreographer Terence Lewis as a guest judge. It is believed that the spiritual guru did not just shake a leg but also demonstrated some yoga moves to Sinha and others.

Ekta Kapoor posts picture of Smriti Irani with nephew Laksshya

Friends like family! A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on May 15, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

Last week, film and television producer Ekta Kapoor welcomed her former longtime collaborator and Union Textile minister Smriti Irani. Now, she posted an adorable picture of Irani with her brother Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya, and captioned it as 'Friends like family'.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates after Quantico season finale

Let's get this party started! #QuanticoSeasonFinale A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 15, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra recently tweeted that her American television series Quantico has been renewed for a short third season on ABC Network. She posted a GIF image of her celebrating the season finale of Quantico Season 2. With the season all set to continue, she has more than one reason to party.

Katrina Kaif posts poolside picture with Salman Khan

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 16, 2017 at 12:13am PDT

Katrina Kaif and her former boyfriend Salman Khan are currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai in Dubai. She posted a picture with Khan, fresh from a swim. They are expected to shoot in the UAE throughout this month.