Sairat remake in Hindi: Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar to play lead roles?

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 03 2017 11:17:55 IST

The year 2016 saw the face of Indian cinema changing with Sairatreleasing and creating a box office storm across the country. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, this Marathi film juxtaposed a story of young love against caste conflict.

Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor Image via Instagram

With its fresh performances and nuanced story-telling, Sairat broke box office records even as it won critical acclaim. So, when a Hindi remake of the film was announced, there was a lot of curiosity over who would be cast as the lead pair.

According to a  DNA news report, Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khattar have been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster. The film will reportedly be directed by Shashank Khaitan whose previous two projects —  Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) — have been superhits.

The music will be composed by Ajay-Atul, who have also done the music for the Marathi version.

While it will be Jhanvi's first film, Ishaan will be also featuring in Iranian director Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. The 22-year-old actor is currently shooting for the same.


