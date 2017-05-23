Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan to debut in film opposite Sushant Singh Rajput?

After much speculation regarding Sara Ali Khan's debut, it is now being reported that she will star opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in her first film. She is Khan's daughter from his marriage with Amrita Singh.

The film will be directed by Abhishek ‘Gattu’ Kapoor, the director of Rajput's debut film Kai Po Che, reportsDNA.

A source from Balaji Motion Pictures said, "He [Kapoor] decided to cast Saif’s daughter as the female lead in the film. The team has met Sara and she has liked it. She is most likely to sign on within two weeks. Amrita was also seen in Ekta’s production, A Flying Jatt, as Tiger Shroff’s mom. Amrita trusts her to launch her daughter, and has given her blessings to this project."

Another source quoted in the same report said that Rajput and Kapoor were to work together on a film previously, but the Raabta actor's dates weren't available. The source added that it would go on floors sometime in 2018.

In the past, it has been reported that Sara Ali Khan would be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions opposite Sakshi Khanna, the grandson of late veteran actor Vinod Khanna. It was also being speculated that Khan may be launched by Salman Khan in a film with his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, father Saif spoke about Sara Ali Khan's debut, adding that she has wanted to be an actor since the age of two.

Sushant Singh Rajput, on the other hand, will be seen next in Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon. His other upcoming projects include Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's Chanda Mama Door Ke and Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, where he stars opposite Jacqueline Fernandes.