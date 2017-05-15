Saif Ali Khan to play Mughal army commander Mirza Najaf Khan in next

Soon after he will essay the role of a chef, Saif Ali Khan is set to play an army commander in his upcoming film, directed by Navdeep Singh.

Saif Ali Khan's character is Mirza Najaf Khan, who was the commander-in-chief of the Mughal imperial army.

This film, based on the Battle of Buxar which took place on 22 October 1764, is an action drama. It will explore the war that took place between the British East India Company and the combined forces of the Nawabs of Bengal and Awadh, as well as Mughal Emperor Shah Alam II. The film is being produced by Aanand L Rai.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's Rangoon, where he starred opposite Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. His upcoming projects include Chef, which is the Indian remake of the film starring and directed by Jon Favreau, Gauravv K Chawla's thriller Baazaar, which deals with the world of stock market trading, and Kalakaandi, Akshat Verma's film that celebrates Mumbai.

While Chef releases on 14 July, Baazaar is set to hit screens in December and Kalakaandi will release in September. He will also be a part of Vipul Shah's next directorial project, which is centered on drug testing on humans.