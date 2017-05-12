Saif Ali Khan to play doctor in Vipul Shah's next film, about drug testing on humans

Filmmaker Vipul Shah, after producing a host of action films like the Force franchise, the Commando franchise and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, is planning to return to direction after seven years, as his last directorial was the 2010 film Action Replayy.

Mumbai Mirror reports that the subject of his next film will be that of medical science. It will address the issue of drug testing on humans that Shah read up on back in 2009. The report quotes him as saying, "“The project kept getting delayed but it’s a story waiting to be told. The facts are real. It’s the story of a doctor who stumbles on this conspiracy which is a work of fiction.”

While he is tight lipped about the star cast of the film as the project is still in the scripting stage, the report speculates that he has approached Saif Ali Khan to play the protagonist, the role of a doctor. The Times of India reports that Khan was offered yet another film by Shah over a year ago.

This film was the Hindi remake of Rowan Joffe's 2014 psychological thriller Before I Go To Sleep, the remake rights of which Shah acquired over a year ago. However, that film did not materialise for reasons best known to the filmmaker and the actor.

But if Khan gives a nod to Shah's medical drama, it will be an interesting role for him. After the failure of Vishal Bhardwaj's period drama Rangoon, Khan still has three releases to look forward to this year. He has Raja Krishna Menon's comedy Chef in which he plays the titular role, Akshat Verma's Kaalakandi and Gauravv K Chawla's Baazaar. Thus, he will explore a range of professions on the celluloid, from a chef to a stock market dealer to a medical professional.