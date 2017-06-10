Saif Ali Khan to be penalised by BMC for illegally parking vanity van; Chef shoot stalled

During a shoot of his upcoming film Chef, it was discovered that Saif Ali Khan had illegally parked his vanity van and installed tents without permission, as a consequence of which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be taking action against him, reports Times Of India.

The vanity van was parked near the St Xavier's campus in Parel, and the BMC has asked Saif Ali Khan to move it. Although the actor had taken permission to shoot in the premises from the Mumbai Police, the required permissions were not sought from the BMC, under whose jurisdiction the premises fall.

Despite the BMC's orders to shift the van and tents to a suitable location in Parel itself, they were not moved, and the Corporation had to finally clear both. Khan has been informed that he is bound to be penalised, and the shoot, which had been going on for two days, has now been stalled.

Chef is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who was the man responsible for Akshay Kumar's Airlift. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment.

It is an adaptation of a Hollywood film of the same name directed by and starring Jon Favreau. This film was about a chef who quit his job at a popular Los Angeles restaurant to open his own food truck.

Along with Khan, Chef also stars South Indian actress Padmapriya and child actor Svar Kamble. The film is slated to release on 6 October 2017.