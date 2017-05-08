'Sadda Move' from Raabta: Sushant Singh Rajput's dancing saves this otherwise drab song

After years of doing character roles in Hindi films, Sushant Singh Rajput finally got a chance to show off 'Sadda Move' in Dinesh Vijan's directorial debut, the upcoming romantic thriller Raabta.

This is the first song of the film completely devoid of the leading lady Kriti Sanon and the second male lead Jim Sarbh. Thus, the intrigue that the makers had gradually built around the film, right from its trailer to its last song 'Ik Vari Aa', has been lost in their latest song 'Sadda Move'.

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, and supported by Pradeep Singh, the song does not feature even the Punjabi superstar. It is a welcome change since Dosanjh had been a constant in all the Bollywood songs sung by him, right from the melodious 'Ik Kudi' in Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab to the dance number from Sunil Sippy's Noor - 'Move Your Lak'.

Rajput is pretty much the star of this song as he flaunts the same moves that fetched him the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa trophy years ago. He has, in fact, barley danced in his Bollywood films. The only notable exception would be Maneesh Sharma's 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance in which he shook a leg on 'Tere Mere Beech Mein' and the title song.

Though he dances well, the song is so weak musically and lyrically that it fails to leave any impact. The music by Pritam and the lyrical collaboration of Irshad Kamil and Amitabh Bhattacharya are wasted in this slog of a song. Even the settings of old Delhi, sarson ke khet and climactic foreign locales are so done to death.

Raabta also stars Varun Sharma who features in the song alongside Rajput. It also boasts of cameos from Deepika Padukone and Rajkummar Rao. It is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films and Vijan and Homi Adajania's Maddock Films. It is slated to release on 9 June.