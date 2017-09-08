Sadak 2: Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt begin scripting sequel; Sanjay Dutt may reprise original role

Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak was a major hit and earned the filmmaker as well as the actors — Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Sadashiv Amrapurkar (as the eunuch brothel madam, Maharani) — a lot of critical acclaim. The film was also a commercial success.

With the actors' phenomenal performances, Nadeem-Shravan's music and Mahesh Bhatt's direction, Sadak stands as a milestone in Bollywood. Now, it is reported that Bhatts are all set to begin scripting the film's sequel.

Pooja Bhatta took to her Instagram profile and posted a picture of her father, captioning it '#Sadak2' :

It seems that the father-daughter duo were busy discussing the script of the sequel film, Sadak 2. It is also being speculated that Sanjay Dutt will feature in this film as well.

Speaking to Brunch, Pooja Bhatt said, "It will not be a remake of the original and no, I am not in talks with Alia (Bhatt) to play my role. The story will start from where we left it. It is difficult to imagine Sadak without Maharani (played by the late Sadashiv Amrapurkar), but it would be incomplete without Sanjay Dutt."

Dutt will be seen in Omung Kumar's Bhoomiwhich is going to be the actor's comeback film after completing his jail term. He will also be seen in Kumar's next venture, titled The Good Maharaja, based on the life and times of Maharaja Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji.