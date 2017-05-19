Sachin Tendulkar meets Narendra Modi, discusses his film Sachin: A Billion Dreams

New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and received his blessings for his upcoming biographical film Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Had a very good meeting with @sachin_rt. His life journey & accomplishments make every Indian proud & inspire 1.25 billion people. pic.twitter.com/qqUYB3qEez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2017

Tendulkar shared a photograph on Twitter on Friday in which he is seen shaking hands with Modi. "Briefed our honourable PM Narendra Modi about the film Sachin: A Billion Dreams and received his blessings," Sachin captioned the image.

Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji 'Jo khele, Wahi khile!' Could not have agreed more. #SachinABillionDreamspic.twitter.com/irqm7q51sL — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 19, 2017

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, directed by James Erskine, is about Tendulkar's personal journey from a young boy to a cricketing icon. The film has already been declared tax-free in Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

The decisions in this regard were taken by the respective cabinets of each state, in compliance with government policies, read a statement from the makers of the film.

"We are pleased that Sachin: A Billion Dreams is tax-free in the states of Kerala and Chhattisgarh," said Ravi Bhagchandka, who has produced the film under the 200NotOut banner.

"The film is a tribute to the hard work and determination of one individual, but it is also an inspiring lesson for the youth of today who clearly needs a real-life hero, to prove to them that success comes to those who strive, against all odds.Thanks to the tax exemption in these states, many more people will be able to watch the inspiring story of Sachin Tendulkar, and learn from or about how he overcame the darker, more testing phases of his life," he added.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is scheduled to release on 26 May.