You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Sachin: A Billion Dreams — KRK calls film unbearable, says his biopic will be most interesting

Sachin: A Billion Dreams — KRK calls film unbearable, says his biopic will be most interesting

EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 27 2017 15:40:15 IST

In Bollywood, films come and go. Their success, both commercial and critical, may be difficult to predict, but what remains constant is analysis from one man — Kamaal R Khan.

The poster of Sachin: A Billion Dreams and KRK. Images from Facebook

The poster of Sachin: A Billion Dreams and KRK. Images from Facebook

Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, was recently in the limelight and criticised for his views on the decision to cast Mohanlal as Bheem and abusing SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.

This three-film old (or should we say young?) actor and producer recently aired his views about the biopic on Sachin Tendulkar's life, titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Most Indians may think of Sachin Tendulkar as God, but for KRK, he is no different from any other actor.

Needless to say, he did not tweet anything positive or negative. However, what may come as a surprise is that his review of Sachin: A Billion Dreams is somewhat coherent for a change. He even echoes the sentiments of many people who have watched the film.

Of course, if you are Kamaal R Khan, your sense of objectivity can only go so far.

Kamaal R Khan also reviewed the trailer of Salman Khan's Tubelight recently. According to him the combination of Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan has never worked. He also said that Salman cannot act. We can't hold in our excitement, and eagerly await his review of the film.


Published Date: May 27, 2017 03:40 pm | Updated Date: May 27, 2017 03:40 pm

Also See







Top Stories



Cricket Scores