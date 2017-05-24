Sachin: A Billion Dreams gets tax-free status in Odisha

You are here:
EntertainmentIANSMay, 24 2017 07:00:20 IST
 

Bhubaneswar: The upcoming biopic on cricket legend and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar — Sachin: A Billion Dreams — has been declared tax-free by the Odisha government.

State Finance Minister Sashi Bhushan Behera on 23 May 2017 said the entertainment tax on the film has been waived.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is based on the life of Sachin Tendulkar and it is scheduled to release on 26 May.

The movie, a biographical drama, captures Tendulkar's personal journey from a young boy to a cricketing icon.

It is written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions.

The movie has already been declared tax-free in Kerala and Chhattisgarh.


Published Date: May 24, 2017 07:00 am | Updated Date: May 24, 2017 07:00 am

