Sachin: A Billion Dreams declared tax-free in Maharashtra; decision taken to honour Tendulkar

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar's biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, was declared tax free in Maharashtra on 26 May 2017.

The decision to waive off entertainment tax has been taken by the state government to honour the contribution of Tendulkar in the world of sports and to ensure that the film reaches maximum number of people in theatres.

The docu-drama, written and directed by British filmmaker James Erskine, released in theatres on 26 May, 2017.

It is produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under the banner 200 NotOut Productions. The film has been previously declared tax free in Odisha, Kerala and Chhattisgarh.