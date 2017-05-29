Sachin: A Billion Dreams box office collection - Rs 27.85 crore on first weekend for Tendulkar biopic

Much like its protagonist's performance on the field, Sachin: A Billion Dreams has been steadily earning more money with the passing of each day. According to a tweet put out by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made Rs 10.25 crore on Sunday, pushing its weekend collections to Rs 27.85 crore.

On Saturday, the film earned Rs 9.20 crore at the box office. Across all languages, the film earned Rs 17.60 crore on the second day; it has been released in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English.

The opening day collections of this film were Rs 8.40 crore. Analysts have said that this performance is impressive, considering that Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a docu-drama. It faced very little competition from last week's releases Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium. However, Half Girlfriend, despite its negative reviews, did earn more than Rs 30 crore on its opening weekend and Rs 49.19 crore in the first week. The Sachin biopic is expected to earn more in its second week, as Dobaara: See Your Evil and A Death in the Gunj are not expected to affect its collections much.

Directed by James Erskine, Sachin: A Billion Dreams traces the life story of Sachin Tendulkar from the days when he aspired to be a cricketer, to his success on the field as one of India's best batsmen. It features real-life footage, interviews, as well as appearances by his son and cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh.

The film has been declared tax-free in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Kerala and Chhatisgarh. On average, it received three-star reviews, with critics appreciating its ability to appeal to viewers who are non-fans.

#SachinABillionDreams Fri 8.40 cr, Sat 9.20 cr, Sun 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 27.85 cr [all languages]. India biz. EXCELLENT for a docu-drama. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

In comparison, the film based on former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni's life, titled MS Dhoni - The Untold Story earned Rs 21.30 crore on the day it released. It was the second highest box office collection on an opening day for a Bollywood film in India. On the second day it earned Rs 20.60 crore, and on the following day, Rs 24.10 crore. The weekend collections of the film amounted to a whopping Rs 66 crore.

MS Dhoni - The Untold Story earned Rs. 132.85 crore over the four weeks that it was screened. Koimoi.com reported that the film grossed Rs 208 crore worldwide. It was the second highest grosser of 2016, beating Akshay Kumar's Rustom and Airlift.

The film got mixed reviews from critics, with some critiquing it for portraying Dhoni in an -all-too-perfect manner, and others lauding it for its casting choice for the title role. Sushant Singh Rajput played Dhoni, and he was cast alongside Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla. The film was directed by Neeraj Pandey.