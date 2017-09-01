Rukh: Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming mystery drama to release on 27 October

Mumbai: Rukh, touted as a powerful drama and mystery film starring Manoj Bajpayee, has been set for release on 27 October.

Backed by Drishyam Films, it marks the directorial debut of Atanu Mukherjee, and was a part of the inaugural Drishyam-Sundance Institute Screenwriters Lab 2015 and a part of Film Bazaar Recommends 2016.

Its first look and motion poster was launched on social media on Thursday.

Rukh is about the journey of a boy rediscovering his lost connections and familial ties, through the secrets and memories he must confront on his way. With a soulful soundtrack by hit-maker Amit Trivedi, the film also boasts of a cast including Adarsh Gourav, Smita Tambe and Kumud Mishra.

Manish Mundra, founder of Drishyam Films and producer of Rukh, said in a statement, "Rukh is a very special film for us since it is a story we have mentored from the start with the Drishyam-Sundance Screenwriters Lab. We are very happy with the way it has shaped up and can't wait for our audience to see it."

According to the film's director, "It is an intimate portrait of a family in flux, inspired from a few real life events and characters. It deals with themes we can all relate to," said Mukherjee, an alumnus of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute.