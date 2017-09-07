Rohit Shetty confirms Ajay Devgn will star in Singham 3; says Ranveer Singh-starrer will roll in 2018

Ranveer Singh is known for his serious, intense performance in films like Bajirao Mastani and his outgoing persona in Dil Dhadakne Do and Band Baaja Baaraat. Now, the actor is set to star in all-out action movie directed by Rohit Shetty. The director revealed that the film will roll in mid-2018, as he is caught up with Golmaal Again, but added that the screenplay is almost done and that prep has begun, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror.

He recently mentioned that this film starring Singh will feature a few scenes from Jr NTR's Telugu film Temper, but asserted that it is not a remake. "We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four to five scenes from Temper but we thought it’s better to buy the rights. It’s what we did with Singham. Our film was different from the original Singham except a few scenes. Here also, we have written our own film taking the exact idea," he said, as quoted byIndian Express.

The director also cleared the air about Singham 3 and rumours that Sunny Deol, not Ajay Devgn, would be starring in it. He said Ajay, who has been part of the last two installments, will star in the third, adding that they have worked together for 27 years over 10 films thus far.

Shetty addressed the point that Tabu stands out in the cast of Golmaal Again. In a franchise which is about comedy and action, Shetty defended his decision to cast this actress, who is known for her serious and intense performances, by saying that she is the only 'sober' character, who is less quirky in comparison to the others.

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, the action reality show he is currently hosting, Shetty said that the location of the shoot, the list of contestants and the stunts are planned six months in advance.

Very recently, it was reported that there are speculations about Rohit Shetty directing a film under Aditya Chopra's banner.