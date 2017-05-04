You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Rishi Kapoor thanks Hindi film fraternity for showing up at Vinod Khanna's funeral

Rishi Kapoor thanks Hindi film fraternity for showing up at Vinod Khanna's funeral

EntertainmentIANSMay, 04 2017 17:34:16 IST

Mumbai: A prayer meeting for late Bollywood veteran Vinod Khanna was held in Mumbai on Wednesday with younger stars present in numbers in wake of angry tweets by actor Rishi Kapoor questioning their absence at his funeral.

The Khanna family. Image from PTI

Rishi Kapoor, Gulzar and the Khanna family. Image from PTI

Farhan Akhtar, along with Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, were the first to reach the prayer meet at Nehru Centre in Worli.

Shah Rukh Khan and Farida Jalal. Image from PTI

Shah Rukh Khan and Farida Jalal. Image from PTI

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Amitabh Bachchan, along with Abhishek and Aishwarya, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal and Arbaaz Khan soon followed.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Image from IANS

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Image from IANS

Veterans like Javed Akhtar, Prem Chopra, Jeetendra, Shakti Kappoor and Abbas-Mustan were seen offering prayers and condolence at the prayer meet.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. Image from PTI

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. Image from PTI

Khanna's Jurm co-star Sangeeta Bijlani was also seen with Pooja Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. Vinod Khanna passed away after a long battle with bladder cancer on 27 April.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who had posted angry tweets after stars from the younger generation didn't make it to Vinod Khanna's funeral last week, was at peace with the attendance at the late actor-politician's prayer meet here.

Rishi thanked members of the Hindi film fraternity for showing solidarity towards the family of Vinod Khanna's family. "Thank you my film brethren for your solidarity shown towards the Khanna family. Hum mein ab bhi insaniyat baaki hai (We still have humanity left in us). Love you all," Rishi tweeted on Wednesday night.


Published Date: May 04, 2017 05:34 pm | Updated Date: May 04, 2017 05:34 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 6SRH Vs RPS
2May 6DD Vs MI
3May 7RCB Vs KKR
4May 7KXIP Vs GL
5May 8SRH Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores