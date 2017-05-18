Reema Lagoo, veteran Hindi and Marathi actor, passes away at 58

Veteran actor Reema Lagoo, popular for her stint in Hindi and Marathi cinema, has passed away at the age of 58 after a heart attack at the midnight of 18 May.

As per reports, her son-in-law Vinay Waikul informed the media that she suffered a heart attack at midnight and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She breathed her last a few hours later.

She was best known for playing the role of mother to stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. She was a second generation actor as her mother, Gurinder Bhabhadhe, was a renowned theatre artiste in the Marathi circle.

While Reema began her career with television, she gained prominence with Mansoor Khan's 1988 romantic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in which she played Juhi Chawla's mother.

She went on to play the mother of Salman in films like Sooraj Barjatya's romantic drama Maine Pyar Kiya and Lawrence D'Souza's 1991 romantic drama Saajan, Anant Balani's 1991 crime film Patthar Ke Phool. David Dhawan's 1998 comedy Judwaa, Barjatya's 1999 family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain. She also shared the screen space with Salman in Karan Johar's 1998 directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but portrayed the role of Kajol's mother in the romantic comedy film.

She also played the role of a mother to Dixit in Barjatya's 1994 romantic comedy Hum Aapke Hain Koun and to Shah Rukh Khan in Nikkhil Advani's 2004 film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Her last notable Hindi film appearance was in Sanjay Gadhvi's 2008 crime thriller Kidnap in which she played Minissha Lamba's grandmother.

She is also known for her prowess in Marathi cinema and on Indian television. She starred in two memorable television shows - Tu Tu Main Main with Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shrimaan Shrimati. She was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt's television serial Naamkaran.