Reema Lagoo passes away: Sonia Gandhi, Madhur Bhandarkar, Boman Irani tweet condolences

Mumbai: A string of Bollywood faces like Boman Irani, Kunal Kohli and Madhur Bhandarkar have paid tributes to veteran film, stage and television actor Reema Lagoo, who died here early on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.

The 59-year-old artiste breathed her last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), in Andheri west, where she was rushed shortly after midnight.

Reema became famous for portraying the mother to some of the biggest stars in the industry on both big and small screens. Reema was noted for her roles in several blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Aashiqui, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Maine Pyar Kiya, Kal Ho Na Ho, Vastaav, Saajan, Rangeela and Kya Kehna.

On television, she was seen in prominent roles in Khandaan, Shrimaan Shrimati, Tu Tu, Main Main, Do Aur Do Paanch, and the latest ongoing serial Naamkaran.

"A household name, (Reema) Lagoo was a versatile actress who portrayed an array of heart-warming characters on screen and had always left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of the viewers," Sonia Gandhi said.

Here is what the other celebrities had to say:

Sad to hear about #ReemaLagoo. Remember working with her as an associate director in #Rangeela.A talented actress & a warm person. RIP🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 18, 2017

Our very dear Reema Lagoo is no more. Always kind, funny and loving. Saddened. RIP #ReemaLagoo — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) May 18, 2017

It's shocking to know about the sad demise of #ReemaLagoo ji. Industry has lost A wonderful human being & a great actress.#RIP.🙏 pic.twitter.com/yCSClHmXYU — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 18, 2017

Am shocked to hear about Reemaji RIP #ReemaLagoo One of warmest,nicest people on and off screen. This is very shocking & sad — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 18, 2017

Reema Maushi passed away early this morning . A big loss . A personal loss. Known her since I was a child . RIP SaasuMaa #ReemaLagoo miss u — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) May 18, 2017

Read Gautam Chintamani's orbit piece on the late actor here.

Also, read: RIP Reema Lagoo: From Hum Aapke Hain...Koun! to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the perfect screen mom