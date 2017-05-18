Reema Lagoo passes away: Aamir Khan, Sonia Gandhi, Mahesh Bhatt tweet condolences

You are here:
May, 18 2017

Mumbai: A string of Bollywood faces like Boman Irani, Kunal Kohli and Madhur Bhandarkar have paid tributes to veteran film, stage and television actor Reema Lagoo, who died here early on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.

The 59-year-old artiste breathed her last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), in Andheri west, where she was rushed shortly after midnight.

Reema became famous for portraying the mother to some of the biggest stars in the industry on both big and small screens. Reema was noted for her roles in several blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Aashiqui, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Maine Pyar Kiya, Kal Ho Na Ho, Vastaav, Saajan, Rangeela and Kya Kehna.

On television, she was seen in prominent roles in Khandaan, Shrimaan Shrimati, Tu Tu, Main Main, Do Aur Do Paanch, and the latest ongoing serial Naamkaran.

Mahesh Bhatt says he feels sad he couldn't meet actress Reema Lagoo, who died on Thursday morning, on the sets of his show Naamkaran. He thought they had time, but he was wrong. "We said goodbye to one another over the phone with a promise to meet again. Sad that did not happen. I thought we had time. I was wrong."

"Reema Lagoo was a versatile actor who left a big impact in the film and TV world. Her demise is saddening. My deepest condolences," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"A household name, (Reema) Lagoo was a versatile actress who portrayed an array of heart-warming characters on screen and had always left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of the viewers," Sonia Gandhi said.

Here is what the other celebrities had to say:

Read Gautam Chintamani's orbit piece on the late actor here. Also, read: RIP Reema Lagoo: From Hum Aapke Hain...Koun! to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the perfect screen mom


Published Date: May 18, 2017 12:10 pm | Updated Date: May 18, 2017 04:27 pm

