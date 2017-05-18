Reema Lagoo passes away: Aamir Khan, Sonia Gandhi, Mahesh Bhatt tweet condolences

Mumbai: A string of Bollywood faces like Boman Irani, Kunal Kohli and Madhur Bhandarkar have paid tributes to veteran film, stage and television actor Reema Lagoo, who died here early on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.

The 59-year-old artiste breathed her last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), in Andheri west, where she was rushed shortly after midnight.

Reema became famous for portraying the mother to some of the biggest stars in the industry on both big and small screens. Reema was noted for her roles in several blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Aashiqui, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Maine Pyar Kiya, Kal Ho Na Ho, Vastaav, Saajan, Rangeela and Kya Kehna.

On television, she was seen in prominent roles in Khandaan, Shrimaan Shrimati, Tu Tu, Main Main, Do Aur Do Paanch, and the latest ongoing serial Naamkaran.

Mahesh Bhatt says he feels sad he couldn't meet actress Reema Lagoo, who died on Thursday morning, on the sets of his show Naamkaran. He thought they had time, but he was wrong. "We said goodbye to one another over the phone with a promise to meet again. Sad that did not happen. I thought we had time. I was wrong."

"Reema Lagoo was a versatile actor who left a big impact in the film and TV world. Her demise is saddening. My deepest condolences," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"A household name, (Reema) Lagoo was a versatile actress who portrayed an array of heart-warming characters on screen and had always left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of the viewers," Sonia Gandhi said.

Here is what the other celebrities had to say:

This is very tragic, we are still in shock, she had no major ailment that we knew about. May she rest in peace: Aamir Khan #ReemaLagoopic.twitter.com/NWqGAGuit8 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 18, 2017

T 2428 - Just heard the shocking and unbelievable news about Reema Lagoo's passing .. such a fine talent and gone so young ! Very SAD !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 18, 2017

RIP #ReemaLagoo such a loss to art and cinema. You are and will always be our favourite screen mom. My condolences to the family. 🙏🏼 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 18, 2017

Saddened to hear about the demise of #ReemaLagoo, had the opportunity to work with her...a fine actress and person.Prayers to the family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2017

Carving her own niche in the film industry, she brought warmth and radiated talent. Remembering #ReemaLagoo. pic.twitter.com/wsQeApOiPf — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 18, 2017

A sad sad day for all 3 mediums of Theatre, Film & TV! #ReemaLagoo ji was a wonderful person and a truly versatile actress!! Will miss you! — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) May 18, 2017

So terribly sad 2hear #ReemaLagoo is no more.worked with her in so many songs n she was just the most loving soul..condolences 2 her family — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 18, 2017

So so sad to hear about Reema Lagoo ji!Such a phenomenal actor & a lovely warm person! I have always loved & admired her work. Shocked!! — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 18, 2017

Very sad to know about #ReemaLagoo ji passing away,the warmest n most loved mother on screen RIP 🙏 — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) May 18, 2017

Shocked & saddened. Reema Lagoo ji will be missed. She will always be remembered for her iconic roles in cinema & on stage. RIP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 18, 2017

Really sad news of Reema Lagoo ji being no more. Prayers for her and her loved ones. RIP 🙏🏼 — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) May 18, 2017

Sad to hear about #ReemaLagoo. Remember working with her as an associate director in #Rangeela.A talented actress & a warm person. RIP🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 18, 2017

Our very dear Reema Lagoo is no more. Always kind, funny and loving. Saddened. RIP #ReemaLagoo — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) May 18, 2017

It's shocking to know about the sad demise of #ReemaLagoo ji. Industry has lost A wonderful human being & a great actress.#RIP.🙏 pic.twitter.com/yCSClHmXYU — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 18, 2017

Am shocked to hear about Reemaji RIP #ReemaLagoo One of warmest,nicest people on and off screen. This is very shocking & sad — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 18, 2017

Reema Maushi passed away early this morning . A big loss . A personal loss. Known her since I was a child . RIP SaasuMaa #ReemaLagoo miss u — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) May 18, 2017

