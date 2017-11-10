Rasika Dugal to star in Reincarnation, about man who believes he was Gandhi in previous birth

Be it her role as a young mother in the short film Tu Hai Mera Sunday or another award winning short The School Bag, Rasika Dugal is constantly making it to the headlines. This time, for her upcoming project tentatively titled Reincarnation.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Reincarnation is the story of a man believing he is the reincarnation of Mahatma Gandhi. Rasika will play the role of the protagonist's wife. This Gaurav Bakshi directorial is produced by Preety, the ex wife of Imtiaz Ali. The film also features Sanjay Mishra and Akshay Oberoi in important roles.

“It’s the story of a man who believes he is the reincarnation of Mahatma Gandhi. My character is very aware of her sexuality and, as a friend described, ‘casually brave’. What interested me about the script was that it didn’t fit into any genre,” the actress said, as per the same report.

The film's shooting got over last month somewhere in the outskirts of Mumbai. While speaking about the shooting experience, Rasika said that the process of shooting for a low budget film is exhausting yet she had a good time. "Sanjay Mishra also kept us entertained with his stories and antics," she said, as per the same report.

Rasika will also be seen as Saadat Hasan Manto's wife in the controversial Urdu poet's biopic next year, directed by Nandita Das and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role. Rasika is currently busy homeworking for Hamid, a film which has the background of Kashmir's conflict zone and portrays a mother-son's emotional journey.