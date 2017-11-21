Ranveer Singh visits sets of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez's Race 3

Ranveer Singh dropped by on the sets of Remo D'Souza's Race 3 in an impromptu attempt to meet Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and team.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Ranveer was doing a photoshoot at a suburban studio on Sunday when the Race 3 team was busy shooting an action sequence at a nearby studio. Thus he decided to not miss the chance of meeting and greeting Salman and others.

The same report states that Ranveer sat with the crew behind the camera and spent time watching them shoot for the film. "Ranveer saw the rushes and said he is looking forward to watching the film. It was fun chatting with him," Producer Ramesh Taurani told Mumbai Mirror.

Race 3's shooting started on 9 November after a much gimmicky announcement on Twitter. The major locations of the shoot will be Mumbai and Abu Dhabi. While it is said that the team plans to wrap up the part of Mumbai by the end of this month, the producer claims that will be sequences shot in Bangkok as well as Abu Dhabi in January and February. "After we complete shoot in Abu Dhabi we will move to Bangkok around March. We will be shooting the songs there, as well as some more action sequences," Taurani said, as per the same report.

The third part of this famous franchise is being directed by Remo D'Souza and Jacquline Fernandez will be seen playing the female lead opposite Salman. Saqib Saleem will be also be seen in a pivotal role laced with shades of negativity.

Ranveer, who will next be seen as Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati, also visited the sets of Rohit Shetty's horror comedy Golmaal Again earlier this year.