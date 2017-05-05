Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor's 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' from Befikre becomes most viewed YouTube video

Mumbai: 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' from filmmaker Aditya Chopra's directorial venture Befikre has become the most viewed Hindi song of all time on video sharing website YouTube.

Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the song first shattered YouTube's record for most views for a Hindi movie song within 24 hours of its release.

Within six months, it has clocked 234 million views on YouTube, not only becoming one of the fastest Hindi movie videos to surpass the 200 million view mark but also attain the number one position as the most-viewed Hindi song on the video-sharing platform.

"We're overwhelmed with the outpouring response, appreciation and traction the song has garnered over time. This one has really changed the game," Anand Gurnani, Vice President, Digital, Yash Raj Films Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

Featuring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor, the song was shot in Paris. "The most viewed Hindi song of all time on Youtube! Amazing! #NasheSiMostViewedHindiSong" Ranveer tweeted.