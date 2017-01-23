Ranveer Singh spots kohl, full beard at Mumbai event: Did he just 'out' his Padmavati look?

A couple of months ago, the 'first look' of Deepika Padukone from her next, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical biopic Padmavati had been 'leaked' — only for the casting director to declare it as a fake.

Now, her boyfriend and co-star from the film, Ranveer Singh may have hinted at his look from the film in which he plays the Islamic invader Alauddin Khilji. He appeared at the Umang Mumbai Police Show 2017, in traditional Mughal attire, sporting a pointed mustache and full beard, with kohl in his eyes.

Ever since the shooting of the film began, the makers have ensured tight security and close scrutiny on the sets in order to ensure that the look of any character of the film does not get leaked by either the crew or peeping visitors.

While he did not explicitly state that it his look from Padmavati, his menacing avatar fits rather well in the shoes of Khilji given his towering personality and evil deeds. Singh was seen sitting besides veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and seasoned actor Rishi Kapoor. He was also seen hobnobbing with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, and actors Shilpa and Shamita Shetty. Veteran actor Jeetendra was even seen admiring Singh's bearded look closely.

Singh has maintained that his role of Khilji is rather exhausting as he has not been able to get over the head space of the invader after prepping for the role. Singh plays Khilji, who set his eyes on Rani Padmavati, the queen of Chittor in 1303 CE. He subsequently attacked the fort in a quest to conquer it and kidnap the queen.

Padmavati is being produced under the banner of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films. It stars Shahid Kapoor in the role of Raja Ratan Singh, Padmavati's husband, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the role of Khilji's wife. The biopic is slated to release around Diwali 2017.

