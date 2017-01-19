Ranveer Singh reunites with director Maneesh Sharma; Parineeti to sign the film too?

Filmmaker Maneesh Sharma may soon reunite with the two actors he started his career in films with. His next directorial may seen Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra share screen space seven years after their debut films, the immensely popular romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat for Ranveer, and Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl for Parineeti.

Deccan Chronicle reports that Singh has signed his next after filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati. He will collaborate with Sharma yet again. While the script is ready, it will go on the floors only in mid-2017 since Singh is busy playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati.

Another report by the same daily suggests that Sharma is looking to cast Chopra, in the role opposite Singh. The two have collaborated together successfully in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and the 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance. If it works out, this will be their third collaboration, which will be extremely exciting to see on celluloid.

Also, this will be Singh and Chopra's third collaboration as well, since they shared screen space in not only Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl but also the 2014 action comedy Kill Dill. However, the Shaad Ali film proved to be a disaster at the box office. Will a third time charm be lucky?

There is no word of confirmation on whether Chopra is a part of the film yet. As of now, she has completed the shooting of Akshay Roy's romantic comedy Meri Pyaari Bindu opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and will start shooting for Rohit Shetty's comedy ensemble Golmaal Again opposite Ajay Devgn soon.

Given her packed dates, one hopes that she manages to take some time out for Sharma's next.