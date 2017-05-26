Ranveer Singh on his character of Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati: 'You would love to hate him'

On the first episode of Famously Filmfare, the new chat show on Jio TV, Ranveer Singh laid bare his soul on a wide range of subjects such as his fashion sense, first experience of fame, tryst with love and also on his upcoming role of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati.

Singh sketched the grey shades in the character that drew him to do the part in the first place.

He explained to the host Jitesh Pillai, how this is his first out and out negative character.

While he has donned grey shades in films like Maneesh Sharma's 2011 heist film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane's 2013 period drama Lootera, Bhansali' 2013 romantic comedy Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Ali Abbas Zafar's 2014 buddy film Gunday and Shaad Ali's 2014 action film Kill Dill, Padmavati will mark his first true blue negative role, as confessed by him on the show.

"What a guy! Can’t believe he does the things he does, he is an appalling human being. You can’t even call him a human being, call him a ‘haivaan’. You would love to hate him. You will be like, ‘I hate this person how can he be this way, how can anybody be this way, is there no compassion.’ He’s a hard guy," Singh said on the chat show.

Padmavati also stars Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.

It is slated to release on 17 November.

It will mark both Singh and Padukone's third collaboration with Bhansali after Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and the 2015 period drama Bajirao Mastani which brought laurels to both the actors.

Filmfare reports that among other celebrities who will be seen on the future episodes of the show are Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan.