Ranveer Singh may star in Singh Is Kinng sequel; Vipul Shah refuses to give away title rights

Two months ago, filmmaker Vipul Shah locked in Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra for Namastey Canada, a romantic comedy and sequel to his 2007 film Namastey London. However, Shah was forced to change the name of the film from Namastey England to Namastey Canada as the rights of the former rest with Akshay Kumar, the lead actor of the first part.

Now, reports surface that Shah seems to be sitting on to the rights of the title of his 2008 action comedy Singh Is Kinng. Mid-Dayreports that producer Shailendra Singh has accused Shah of not giving him the rights to this title despite the former's constant requests, and a long standing desire to make a sequel to the blockbuster.

The same report quotes Shailendra as saying, "I created the franchise — the concept of the movie and the title was owned by me. I gifted it to Akshay, who, in turn, gave it to Vipul Shah. They have even thanked me for the title in the credit roll. I have been begging Vipul to return it to me, but he hasn't relented."

The same report states that Shailendra has finally submitted to Shah's lack of cooperation and registered what he calls a "sexier" title than Singh Is Kinng. He also claims to be in talks with Ranveer Singh to fill Kumar's shoes, since Shailendra believes Ranveer to be a "lethal combination of Salman Khan and Johnny Depp."