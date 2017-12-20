Rani Mukerji says reuniting with SRK, Kajol in Aanand L Rai's film was like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai part 2'

Rani Mukerji will be seen not only playing the lead in Siddharth P Malhotra's Hichki but has also grabbed a cameo in Aanand L Rai's next movie starring none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

While Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will be seen in the lead roles alongside Shah Rukh, a few other actresses such as Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Alia Bhatt and Rani, have some key roles to portray in this film, as reported by The Indian Express.

Rani, who seemed to be the one-woman show at the Hichki trailer launch, was asked about her excitement of working yet again with Shah Rukh and Kajol. The actress was prompt to respond, "Fabulous," and then went on to add, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai part 2”.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had actually shaped the childhood of most of the '90s kid and Rani's recent statement only adds to the already in-built excitement surrounding her upcoming movies.

Also, when Rani was asked to say something about her 20-year long Bollywood journey, the actress credited actors like Shah Rukh from whom she actually learned a lot of things. Pinkvilla quotes her as saying, "I got an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh, Salman (Khan) and Aamir Khan in my first three films; and my learning started when I saw them put in the kind of hard work they do. It has been a huge learning experience for me because with every film, every director and every actor, you learn something new regardless of whether the film works at the box office or not."

Mukerji’s forthcoming film Hichki celebrates self-belief and resilience of human spirit. The film is will tell a story of how you can turn disadvantages into opportunities and confront challenges to ultimately win over them.

Rani will be playing the role of Naina Mathur, who suffers from a nervous system disorder called Tourette syndrome which forces an individual to make involuntary, repetitive movements or sounds.

The Aditya Chopra presentation has been helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, with music by Jasleen Royal. The film is expected to release on 23 February, 2018 and will be her first film after the birth of her daughter Adira.