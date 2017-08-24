Ranbir Kapoor may collaborate with Luv Ranjan on a lighthearted rom-com next year

Ranbir Kapoor, after delivering a commercial blockbuster in Karan Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil last year, is back into another dry spell after the failure of his maiden production and Anurag Basu's action comedy adventure film Jagga Jasoos earlier this year.

Now, though he Rajkumar Hirani's Dutt and Ayan Mukerji's superhero trilogy Dragon in the pipeline, he is looking forward to working with filmmakers he has not worked before. Pune Mirrorreports that he is in talks with Luv Ranjan for a possible lighthearted romantic comedy.

The same report states that he might start shooting for it in April 2018 after the release of the Sanjay Dutt biopic on 30 March, 2018, and probably before he starts shooting for Dragon as Mukerji is still fine-tuning the script.

Currently, Ranjan is busy with his next release, Sonu Ka Titu Ki Sweety, starring his Pyar Ka Punchama 2 star cast Kartik Aaryan and Nusrat Bharucha, which is slated to release on 3 November this year. Also, he will soon begin shooting with Ajay Devgn and Tabu for another lighthearted romantic comedy.

Thus, it appears that both Kapoor and Ranjan will get free from their current commitments at the same time early next year, making it a perfect occasion to flag off their first collaboration.