Rakhi Sawant in legal trouble again: Non-bailable warrant for remarks on Valmiki

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 02 2017 17:05:50 IST

Rakhi Sawant is in legal trouble again. A Ludhiana court has reportedly issued a non-bailable warrant against her again for her comments on revered Hindu saint Valmiki.

The same court had issued an arrest warrant against Sawant for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Valmiki, who wrote the mythological Hindu epic Ramayana. However, the Punjab police had found her absconding when they visited her Mumbai residence to arrest her then.

Sawant had also apologised through a video for her remarks on Valmiki claiming that her statement was based on what she learnt about Valmiki in school. She added that she did not want to hurt any sentiments and apologised unconditionally to members of the Valmiki community.

ABP News had quoted Sawant clarifying her stance on the issue, "I just gave an example from what I have read in my childhood. Just like Valmiki, who got changed from being a robber to a saint, Mika ji also has changed. It was just an example."

Sawant was referring to the episode when Singh, who had forced a kiss on Sawant's lips years ago, was accused in an assault case last year.

Now that another warrant has been issued against Sawant, matters have only gone worse for the actor.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 05:05 pm

