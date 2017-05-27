Rajkummar Rao goes half-bald for Bose; Hansal Mehta clarifies test look

Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao does not shy away from going the extra mile for his characters and for his next project, a web series based on the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the actor has gone half bald.

The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the new haircut and announced that the makers will release the first look soon.

"Got a hair cut done for #Bose. We'll soon put out the first look as Bose. Until then, these are the post hair cut pictures. Thank you @AalimHakim (sic)" he wrote along side two pictures of him wearing a maroon t-shirt and glasses like that of Bose's.

In the second photo, Rao is posing with a vintage telephone.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says the half bald image of Rajkummar Rao is not the final, but a test look for the web series Bose. "The picture of Rajkummar Rao floating around as a first look in the 'Bose' biopic is not his first look. It is a test picture. Please wait," Mehta tweeted on Friday.

The ALT Balaji online streaming show will be directed by Rao's frequent collaborator Hansal Mehta.

The web series will try to showcase the untold story of Netaji's life. The series also stars actress Patralekhaa. She will play the role of an elitist Bengal woman.

The web series premiers on Independence Day.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)