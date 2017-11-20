Raja Krishna Menon denies approaching Ranbir Kapoor for his next, confirms it's a thriller

Recent speculations that Raja Krishna Menon, the director known for Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift and Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef, might have gotten Ranbir Kapoor as the lead in his next film have been quelled by the man himself.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the director is irked by the speculation that he has already cast Ranbir Kapoor in the lead since he is currently shortlisting his options.

According to the report, the director said, "My script is ready, it's a drama in the thriller space, but I haven't met Ranbir or even had a chat with him. I don't know why people are making up stories. Hopefully in the next three-four weeks, I will know who fits the script,"

He added that although he was to meet him socially but the meeting could not happen, "That didn't work out because he got busy and so did I. He is a fantastic actor and at some point I would like to collaborate with him but there are no immediate plans at the moment."

The director said the film would go on floors next year as it is to be shot in the summers. “We're looking to start shooting mid-next year as I need six months of prep. I should lock the actor by December," said Raja, in the same interview.

It seems Ranbir is too occupied with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, and Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt.