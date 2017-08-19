Raid: Ajay Devgn to reportedly team up with Baadshaho co-star Ileana D'Cruz in his next

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz are reportedly all set to reunite for another movie together. After starring opposite each other in the upcoming film Baadshaho, the pair is speculated to come back together for Devgn's next film Raid.

“Ileana had been in talks for a second film with Ajay since the duo started filming together earlier this year. Rumours have been rife over the last month but the team only made it official last week. She’s expected to sign on the dotted line shortly,” says an unverified source quoted in a Mumbai Mirrorreport.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta,Raid will see Devgn playing an income tax officer who hails from Uttar Pradesh. It is set against the backdrop of the 1980s, and the producers of the movie are Kumar Mangat and Bhushan Kumar. The script is written by Ritesh Shah, who has previously been associated with critically acclaimed films Pink and Airlift.

The movie is based on real life incident; it centers on a famous income tax raid that was carried out in UP. Work on the movie is expected to start sometime in September this year.

Raid will hit the silver screen on 20 April, 2018. Meanwhile Baadshaho, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta, is slated for release on 1 September.