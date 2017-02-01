Raees vs Kaabil worldwide box office collection: SRK's film is a clear winner

The box office clash between Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, at the moment, seems to be going in one direction, which is that Raees is racing ahead, but Kaabil is picking up. The margin during the first few days of release was quite large, with Raees making close to 20 crores every day, and Kaabil raking in around 9-12 crores.

However, on Day 7, Raees — after touching 100 cr on Day 6 — has made Rs 8.27 crore, bringing its total to Rs 109 cr at the domestic box office, reports Indian Express. And according to Times of India, the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabilcollected Rs 6.10 crore on Day 7, thus taking the total collections to Rs 79.60 crore.

While the margin between Shah Rukh Khan's film and Hrithik's film seems to be reducing, it has stayed intact in the overseas collection of both films. Here is Raees' overseas collection

#Raees 100 Cr India & 200 Cr WW Jan 25th - 30th: Nett: ₹ 100.75 cr. Gross: ₹ 140.5 cr. OVERSEAS: $ 9 M [₹60.75 cr] Total: ₹ 201.25 cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 31, 2017

Meanwhile, IB Times reports Kaabil is estimated to have collected approximately over US$3 million at the overseas box office. Further, Indian Express reports, his film has collected Rs 6.19 lakhs from 24 screens in Australia and Rs 5.48 lakh from 14 screens in New Zealand. Koimoi reports that the film's total overseas collection stands at Rs 102 crores.

It is clear that Shah Rukh Khan's film is racing ahead in the international market as well.