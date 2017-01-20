Raees vs Kaabil music roundup: Hrithik Roshan not dancing gives Raees the upper hand

With Rahul Dholakia's crime drama Raees and Sanjay Gupta's revenge drama Raees set to clash on the next weekend, they are bound to be compared.

Thus, it is quite organic that the music of both the films will be compared too. While Raees has released only three songs, Kaabil has released all of them (we hope). Both films follow the traditional formulaic mix of a romantic number, an item song and a duet dance number of the lead couple.

The first song that Kaabil released was its title song 'Kaabil Hoon'. It turned out to be quite underwhelming though it is arguably the most heard song of the film today.

The sad version of the song comes across as more intriguing and powerful. Raees has not released its title song yet. Either it does not have one or they might have saved the best for the last, like Dangal last year.

Instead, Raees released 'Laila Main Laila' as the first song. Now, both Raees and Kaabil have item numbers that lack originality since both of them are inspired from two iconic songs from 1980. 'Laila Main Laila' has been rehashed from Zeenat Aman's sensuous song from Feroz Khan's Qurbani.

While this is a more spruced up version, Sunny Leone carries the song on her shoulders and has made it completely her own. We will not be surprised if her fans rechristen her as 'Laila' after 'Baby Doll' (since she also appeared in the song 'Laila Teri Le Le Legi' from Gupta's Shootout at Wadala).

On the other hand, Kaabil ropes in Urvashi Rautela in 'Haseeno Ka Deewana', the rehash of Amitabh Bachchan's Saara Zamana from Rakesh Kumar's Yarana. Just like Leone, she owns the song but it may have lacked the same appeal because Rautela was not all out there to promote her film like Leone did. Also, the picturisation seems rather jarred.

Then comes the romantic songs. Raees boasts of 'Zaalima' which is undoubtedly the best of the lot so far. The combination of Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh lend the Midas' touch. It fares much better than the three songs of Kaabil combined.

'Kuch Din' is refreshing and real, unlike the cosmetic 'Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaye' which is another rehash of the memorable song from K S Sethumadhavan's 1975 film Julie. What we fail to comprehend is why the makers think that the songs, both this one and 'Haseeno Ka Deewana', will be deemed original if they name it after the latter half of the chorus than the former one.

Coming to the dance songs, 'Udi Udi Jaye' from Raees is as vibrant as Gujarat is at the time of Makar Sakranti. The near-perfect timing of releasing it two days prior to the kite festival has worked wonders for the song. Kaabil chooses to stick to its narrative. Though it does have a dance number in 'Mon Amour', Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam perform rather gingerly on this salsa song, staying true to their visually challenged characters.

While it may be the 'demand of the script', we must admit Hrithik not dancing in Kaabil hurts.

To strip our eyes off the right to relish the poetry-in-motion that he is makes us more incline towards a rather stiff Shah Rukh dancing on 'Udi Udi Jaye'. Now, Shah Rukh also plays a serious character in Raees. He gets into the shoes of an underworld don but those shoes don't mind getting on the dance floor once in a while, especially when it's on the eve of the character's nikaah (wedding).

Hrithik's dance moves have contributed to the success of his films immensely, whether it is Siddharth Anand's Bang Bang, Sanjay Gadhvi's Dhoom 2 or even his father Rakesh Roshan's Krish. Him staying true to his character may prove to be the Achilles' heel of Kaabil, leading to Raees getting the last laugh on the D-day.

It seems as if Rajesh Roshan's music in Kaabil has not been able to outperform that of Ram Sampath in Raees.

Rajesh's music often sounds dated, given that the music composer reincarnates only for his brother's films. Sampath has reinvented himself fairly well in Raees given that his taste in music is rather quirky, as seen in Delhi Belly and Peepli Live. Also, while Kaabil employs three lyricists for six of its songs, Javed Akhtar overpowers them in style with his seasoned lyrical craftsmanship in Raees.

Another roadblock that may risk Kaabil's success may be that there are too many songs in the film and some of them possess the same tonality. If Gupta is determined to stick to its narrative (by not making Hrithik dance), he should also ensure that the flow is not interrupted with the below average songs.

As far as Raees is concerned, it is certainly not emerging as the best album of the year but might gather enough traction to get the upper hand over Kaabil come Republic Day.