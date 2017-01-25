Raees vs Kaabil LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan's films square off at the box office

It's been pitched as the big daddy of all Bollywood clashes, and as Wednesday morning — 25 January 2017 — rolled around, the teams for both sides were in place with all the requisite ammunition.

On one side is Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan; directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

And on the other, there is Kaabil — a Roshan family production — directed by Sanjay Gupta and fronted by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.

Both films are opening on comparable number of screens: Raees has around 2,600, while Kaabil has 2,200

The pre-release buzz for both movies, based on their trailers, was also promising.

And while they're both different enough — Raees is a period gangster flick, Kaabil a contemporary revenge drama — and should be able to find their own audiences, the mere fact of their theatrical release occurring at the same time, is enough to pitch them into direct conflict.

There have been some who say this is a 'manufactured contest' — that there is enough space for both films to open, and do good business. If that were the case, Rakesh Roshan would not have spoken out — on several occasions — about how Raees' release date was unfair to his film, which had fixed on its Republic Day date much earlier. The business that either of these big-ticket films could have expected to do, had they been solo releases will now take twice as long, as collections (and audience footfalls) will be halved.

So which of the two films will walk away with the lion's share of the opening day collection?

Which will win greater kudos from the critics and audiences?

Firstpost will be tracking the competition, every step of the way. Stay tuned.