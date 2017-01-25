Raees vs Kaabil LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan's films square off at the box office

It's been pitched as the big daddy of all Bollywood clashes, and as Wednesday morning — 25 January 2017 — rolled around, the teams for both sides were in place with all the requisite ammunition.
On one side is Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan; directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.
And on the other, there is Kaabil — a Roshan family production — directed by Sanjay Gupta and fronted by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.
Both films are opening on comparable number of screens: Raees has around 2,600, while Kaabil has 2,200
The pre-release buzz for both movies, based on their trailers, was also promising.
And while they're both different enough — Raees is a period gangster flick, Kaabil a contemporary revenge drama — and should be able to find their own audiences, the mere fact of their theatrical release occurring at the same time, is enough to pitch them into direct conflict.
There have been some who say this is a 'manufactured contest' — that there is enough space for both films to open, and do good business. If that were the case, Rakesh Roshan would not have spoken out — on several occasions — about how Raees' release date was unfair to his film, which had fixed on its Republic Day date much earlier. The business that either of these big-ticket films could have expected to do, had they been solo releases will now take twice as long, as collections (and audience footfalls) will be halved.
So which of the two films will walk away with the lion's share of the opening day collection?
Which will win greater kudos from the critics and audiences?
Firstpost will be tracking the competition, every step of the way. Stay tuned.
Jan, 25 2017 IST
highlights
14:11 (IST)
Raees vs Kaabil: Why Hrithik Roshan's tweet to Shah Rukh Khan sounds fishy
First, Hrithik sends a "heartfelt" tweet to Shah Rukh Khan, and then also tweets a report in which Rakesh Roshan claims Raees makers have played a dirty game. What's going on?
http://www.firstpost.com
14:10 (IST)
The sentiment was in contrast to an earlier tweet, in which Hrithik had shared a link to his father Rakesh Roshan's interview in DNA, in which Roshan sr had accused the Raees team of unfair competitive practices. Firstpost highlighted it in the above article.
14:09 (IST)
Hrithik Roshan started off Wednesday with a friendly tweet to Shah Rukh. "Dear Shah Rukh," wrote Hrithik, "today as a mentor, I'm sure you will inspire me yet again with Raees, and a student, I hope you are proud of me with Kaabil."
14:03 (IST)
Kaabil LIVE review: Hrithik Roshan puts in a restrained performance, unlike the film's trailers
On a Wednesday morning in central Mumbai, the theatre for the Kaabil FDFS was empty, with most people at work. Shah Rukh Khan comes on the screen in his Raees avatar, to remind you to switch off your cell phones.
http://www.firstpost.com
14:02 (IST)
Raees LIVE review: Shah Rukh Khan's film is a commercial entertainer (in a good way)
Raees is the quintessential commercial entertainer. It is to the credit of its director Rahul Dholakia and its leading man Shah Rukh Khan that Raees is also so much more.
http://www.firstpost.com
14:00 (IST)
Want a quick lowdown on Raees and Kaabil, and how both films unfolded? Read our LIVE reviews of both movies, right from the theatre.
13:51 (IST)
As the two big-ticket films prepared to face-off at the box office, Forbes magazine did some quick fact-crunching. Contributor Don Groves pointed out: Of Hrithik and Shah Rukh, it is the former who has had the bigger opening week box office collection. Krrish 3 earned over Rs 164 crore in its first week. By contrast, Shah Rukh's Happy New Year (the superstar's biggest opener thus far) took in Rs 157+ crore in its opening week at the box office. Some more figures: Krrish 3's lifetime earnings trump that of SRK's Chennai Express: Rs 240 crore for the former, vs Rs 226 crore for the latter.
However, Shah Rukh Khan has had six hits in the 100-crore club; Hrithik has had three.
13:33 (IST)
Raees got full points for its throwback to '80s-style 'masala' entertainers, in the style of Amitabh Bachchan's early hits. Film writers also commented on the strong antagonistic relationship between the characters of Raees Alam (Shah Rukh Khan) and his nemesis Inspector Jaideep Majumdar (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).
13:30 (IST)
Most of the praise for Kaabil was for Hrithik Roshan's strong acting.
13:29 (IST)
Raees and Kaabil both got an equal amount of love from the industry and early reviews.