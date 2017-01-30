Raees Day 6 box office collection: This is SRK's seventh film to enter 100 cr club

Having successfully broken the 'January jinx' in Bollywood with its Rs 20+ crore opening day collection, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees is now looking at soon crossing over into the Rs 100 crore club.

Hampered by having released at the same time as Hrithik Roshan's revenge saga Kaabil, trade experts had said that SRK's gangster flick could have collected a cool Rs 40 crore on its first day in the theatres, had business not been divided in this manner.

However, it seems Raees is attempting to live up to its name by continuing to do brisk box office business regardless.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had provided a quick break-up of Raees' numbers over the five days it had been in theatres since it released on Wednesday, 25 January:

#Raees Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr, Sun 17.80 cr. Total: ₹ 93.24 cr. India biz... Weekdays are crucial! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2017

The sixth day, being a weekday, saw a significant drop in the box office collection as the film could garner just Rs 7.5 crore, as per early estimates. Monday proved to be special nonetheless as it marked the entry of the film into the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Its total domestic collection stands at Rs 100.74 crore, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

As per early estimates, #Raees has collected ₹ 7.5 cr. on Mon - Jan 30th & Total: ₹ 100.74 cr. - @iamsrk 's 7th movie to join 100 CR Club!👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xIn8MXQ7Dv — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 31, 2017

In the process, Raees has become Khan's seventh film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, His earlier films that have managed to achieve the feat, in the order of their box office collection, are Rohit Shetty's 2013 entertainer Chennai Express, Farah Khan's 2014 blockbuster Happy New Year, Shetty's 2015 family drama Dilwale, Yash Chopra's 2012 romantic saga Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Anubhav Sinha's 2011 superhero flick RA.One and Farhan Akhtar's 2011 crime drama Don 2.

With no Hindi film scheduled for release over the 4-5 February weekend, both Raees and Kaabil have an opportunity to further cement their earnings.

Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with SRK's Red Chillies, also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in key roles.