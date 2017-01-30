Raees Day 5 box office collection: Rs 100 crore in sight for Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Having successfully broken the 'January jinx' in Bollywood with its Rs 20+ crore opening day collection, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees is now looking at soon crossing over into the Rs 100 crore club.

Hampered by having released at the same time as Hrithik Roshan's revenge saga Kaabil, trade experts had said that SRK's gangster flick could have collected a cool Rs 40 crore on its first day in the theatres, had business not been divided in this manner.

However, it seems Raees is attempting to live up to its name by continuing to do brisk box office business regardless.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh provided a quick break-up of Raees' numbers over the five days it had been in theatres since it released on Wednesday, 25 January:

#Raees Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr, Sun 17.80 cr. Total: ₹ 93.24 cr. India biz... Weekdays are crucial! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2017

Adarsh also pointed out that once Raees crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in collections, it would be Shah Rukh Khan's seventh film to do so.

With no Hindi film scheduled for release over the 4-5 February weekend, both Raees and Kaabil have an opportunity to further cement their earnings.

Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with SRK's Red Chillies, also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in key roles.