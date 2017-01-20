Raees and Kaabil cleared for release with a 'U/A' certificate, minor verbal cuts

It looks like the two big releases on the Republic Day weekend have only each other to worry about now that they have attained a 'U/A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Asian Age reports that Rahul Dholakia's crime drama Raees has been cleared with a 'U/A' certificate and six minor verbal cuts. The film had been in the quagmire of controversy since last year. Firstly, underworld don Abdul Latif's family had threatened to halt the shooting of the film as they suspected that the film was based on the Gujarat-based gangster's life with Shah Rukh Khan playing Latif.

Secondly, the film risked its released when its co-producer Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment refused to contribute to the Army Welfare Fund, as demanded by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), as the film starred Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in the lead role opposite Khan.

Thirdly, the film invited the ire of certain sections of the Shia Muslim community when they expressed their disappointment in the makers for disrespecting a sacred religious structure as shown in the theatrical trailer of the film when Khan's character is seen jumping over the structure.

However, the three issues seem to have fizzled out since the CBFC did not validate the grievances of either of them while clearing Raees. India.com reports that they did acknowledge that the film had grueling action sequences but those were integral to the narrative and not offensive in any manner. They also lauded Khan, who is also a co-producer of the film, for his efforts to keep the film suitable for family viewing.

The same report quotes Ritesh Sidhwani, co-producer from Excel Entertainment, as saying, "I am happy no visual cuts were made. We were asked to make some audio changes and add a disclaimer. So overall, we’re pleased with the censor’s verdict.”

On the other hand, Sanjay Gupta's revenge drama Kaabil has also been passed with a 'U/A' certificate and only four minor verbal cuts. There were a couple of intentions with the film too. It was earlier reported that Netflix was planning to sue Rakesh Roshan, the producer, as the film had glaring similarities to the English superhero show Daredevil. However, Netflix rubbished these rumours eventually.

Another contention with Kaabil was its action sequences. But Bollywood Hungama reports that the CBFC officials dubbed Kaabil as an emotional story since it was not so high on action in spite of being a revenge drama. They also stated that Hrithik Roshan's films are always suitable for family viewing and even said that Kaabil was the best revenge drama since AR Murugadoss' 2008 film Ghajini.

The same report quotes Rakesh, as saying, "We don’t mind the cuts at all because they don’t hamper the story’s flow. We are happy with the censor certification.”

Both, Raees and Kaabil, are slated to release on 25 January.